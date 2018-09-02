Homicide Detectives Probe Shooting Death of Man in South L.A.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South L.A. on Sunday morning, officials said.

Authorities responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of East 59th Street to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release stated. He was not immediately identified.

No other details were released.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.