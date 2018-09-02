Search Continues for 4 Missing After 2 Boats Crash, Sink in Colorado River: Officials

A search resumed Sunday for four people missing after two boats collided head-on and sank one day earlier in the Colorado River near San Bernardino County’s Moabi Regional Park, along the California-Arizona border, officials said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls regarding the crash in the river between Pirate Cove and the Topock Marina, north of Lake Havasu, the agency stated on Facebook.

Callers told dispatchers that multiple people were in the water, several individuals were missing, and there were multiple injuries as well.

Units from the Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Boating Safety responded to the scene. They determined that a Hallett boat, occupied by 10 people, and a Sleek Craft, with six people on board, collided head-on, authorities said.

“During the collision, all subjects from both boats were ejected into the water, and both boats sank,” the statement read.

The four missing individuals had been riding on the Hallett boat, officials said.

Passing boaters pulled several other people from the water. Deputies and a paramedic located one person, only identified as a female, in a good Samaritan’s boat. She was flown to a Las Vegas-area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

Nine other people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department announced on Twitter that there were 13 patients: one who was taken to the hospital in Nevada with life-threatening injuries, six who were transported to local hospitals and six who suffered minor injuries. Five of those individuals were treated and released on the scene.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was assisting the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in the search operation.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.