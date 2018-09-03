12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Pomona: Police

An investigation was underway after a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pomona on Monday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of East Foothill Boulevard, according to an alert from the Pomona Police Department.

Emergency personnel arrived and found the boy “down” in the lanes of traffic, as well as a person who said they were the driver of the vehicle, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel treated the victim at the scene and transported him to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he later died, the statement read. His name was not released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a white vehicle in the middle of the street, with officers blocking the scene of the collision.

Authorities did not release other details regarding the apparent driver.

The agency’s Major Accident Investigation Team was looking into the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.