× 13 Arrested During Labor Protest at Kaiser Permanente in Downey

Police arrested 13 people on suspicion of failing to obey a dispersal order during what they described as an otherwise very peaceful demonstration over a labor dispute at Kaiser Permanente’s Downey Medical Center.

The planned demonstration by the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Workers — who’s members are embroiled in a labor dispute with Kaiser — took place from about 10:30 a.m. to noon, the Downey Police Department said in a written statement.

Demonstrators gathered at Independence Park before making their way to the hospital on Imperial Highway, just west of Bellflower Boulevard, police said.

Officers arrested 13 protestors”without incident” when they refused a police order to disperse, authorities said.

“Even though 13 people were arrested, the protestors were peaceful and very cooperative with law enforcement throughout the event,” the statement said.

Police said they monitored the protest and march to make sure it stayed safe.