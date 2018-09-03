2 Injured in Small Plane Crash at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima: LAFD

Two people were in critical condition after a single-engine plane crashed at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened about 5:09 p.m. at the facility located at 12653 Osborne St., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters extricated both victims, the alert stated. First responders loaded one person into an ambulance and were seen treating another person nearby, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Authorities did not immediately identify either person.

The Cessna was registered in Sheridan, Wyoming, according to FAA records.

