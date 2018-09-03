× 2 Suffer Minor Injuries in Helicopter’s Crash Landing at John Wayne Airport

Two people suffered minor injuries when a helicopter crash landed at John Wayne Airport in Orange County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The chopper could be seen tipped over on its side in a photo of the incident tweeted by O.C. Fire Authority. Fire officials responded to the crash site just after 3:30 p.m.

The two injured people were treated and refused to be taken for further medical treatment, according to fire officials.

The aircraft was a Cabri G2 helicopter and it crashed along runway 20L at Taxiway J, according to John Wayne Airport officials. The airport said the chopper was released for removal by National Transportation Safety Board officials at 4:10 p.m.

There’s been no disruption to commercial flights, airport officials said.

In photos of the scene, first responders could be seen lifting the chopper up with a crane.

John Wayne Airport: OCFA Crash units assist with moving the helicopter with their crane. @JohnWayneAir pic.twitter.com/oBYV5FE5Wf — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 4, 2018

John Wayne Airport: Units responded to a helicopter incident at 3:36 PM today on the airport. Two persons were treated for minor injuries and refused transport to the hospital. All inquiries should go through John Wayne Airport Public Affairs. @JohnWayneAir pic.twitter.com/c9icp9jztE — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) September 3, 2018