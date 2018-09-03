4 Remain Missing After Boat Crash in Colorado River Along California-Arizona Border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four people are missing after two boats collided on the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border, sheriff's department officials said Sunday.

Nine people also were injured in the crash, two critically, the Mohave County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The crash happened Saturday on the Colorado River between Pirate Cove Resort & Marina in Needles, California and the Topock Marina in Topock, Arizona, north of Lake Havasu, officials said.

The sheriff's department said the boats -- one northbound and carrying 10 people and the other southbound and occupied by six people -- collided head on.

All those aboard both boats were thrown into the water and both boats sank, the sheriff's department said in its statement, adding that some people were rescued from the water by passing boaters. None of the people on board either of the boats was wearing a life jacket, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

Rescue crews arrived about 45 minutes after the first calls for help and found more than a dozen people injured, Eric Sherwin, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department, said Saturday.

The fire department initially said two people were missing and "presumed submerged."

On Sunday, the sheriff's department said four people, all of whom were traveling on the northbound boat, are missing. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Arizona DPS Air Rescue and Care Flight all deployed helicopters shortly after the initial call but were unable to locate any of the missing people, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department statement.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. Two critically injured people were flown to a hospital in Las Vegas, Schuster said.

The Mohave County and San Bernardino County sheriff's departments are conducting dive and search operations in the area of the crash, which stretches for about two miles officials said.