82-Year-Old Woman Shoots Husband, Then Herself in Suspected Murder-Suicide in El Cajon: Officials

An 82-year-old woman shot and killed her husband before turning the gun on herself at their East County home, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

David Jordan, 82, and his wife Jean Jordan died in their home on Toya Lane in the Blossom Valley neighborhood of El Cajon on Friday, San Diego television station KGTV reported.

A physical therapist arrived at the home and found a note on the sliding glass door. He went inside and discovered the couple dead of apparent gunshot wounds, with the revolver in Jean Jordan’s hand, according to investigators.

David Jordan was identified as a former football coach at Grossmont College, the station reported.

There is no motive yet in the suspected murder-suicide.