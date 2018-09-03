× Democratic Party Leader Who Called for In-N-Out Boycott Over GOP Donations Backs Down

The on-and-off boycott of In-N-Out Burger is officially off.

Eric Bauman, the chairman of the California Democratic Party who last week called for a boycott of the popular fast-food chain, on Monday declared “there is no boycott,” according to the Sacramento Bee.

Bauman attracted nationwide attention when he tweeted Aug. 29 that it was time to #BoycottInNOut because the chain had donated tens of thousands of dollars to the California Republican Party.

But even in deep-blue California, the call was greeted by a collective shrug by In-N-Out’s many devotees.

