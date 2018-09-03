10 Freeway Reopens in West Covina Area After Fiery Crash Prompts Shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities reopened the 10 Freeway in the West Covina area after a fiery crash prompted a complete closure of the eastbound side of the highway Monday morning.

An incident involving at least three vehicles was first reported around 6:30 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol records.

A Chevrolet Cruze and another vehicle caught fire near the center divider, with fuel spilling on the road, the agency said.

Crews managed to extinguish the flames by 6:34 a.m., and at least one person was possibly injured, CHP records show.

Officials shut down all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes at Citrus Street around 7 a.m., the agency said.

All lanes were reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION: I-10 AT CITRUS ST, ALL EB AND WB LANES ARE NOW OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 3, 2018

Officials provided no further information.