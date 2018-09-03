Gunman in Stable Condition After Being Shot by Officer at Del Mar Fairgrounds: Sheriff’s Dept.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man shot by an officer after he opened fire at the Del Mar Fairgrounds was in stable condition on Monday, authorities said.

Daniel Elizarraras, a 22-year-old from Escondido, became involved in an argument Sunday when he was told at the ticket window that the Ice Cube concert he wanted to attend was sold out, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

When deputies responded to the scene just before 7 p.m., Elizarraras allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots into the air in a crowded area.

A deputy then shot Elizarraras, the Sheriff's Department said.

Footage from the scene shows several onlookers watching officers render first aid.

"It happened so fast, there was a thousand people," one witness said.

At 7:22 p.m., Del Mar Racetrack tweeted that the incident had been contained and that the concert was taking place as planned.

In addition to the Ice Cube concert, the venue's schedule included a full day of races.

No other injuries were reported.

The case remained under investigation.

