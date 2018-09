Janette Thomas is all about second chances.

Nobody, in her view, is beyond redemption, including convicted criminals.

That’s why Thomas founded Cell Dogs, an Orange County group that rescues dogs from local shelters and pairs them with inmates who train them for adoption.

“The mission of our group is second chances for shelter dogs and people who have made poor choices in their lives,” said Thomas, 63, of Tustin.

