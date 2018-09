× Kayaker Killed in Collision With Boat in Marina del Rey

A kayaker died in a collision with a boat at Marina del Rey on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The deadly crash was reported about 1 p.m. near the marina’s entrance, on the south side of the jetty, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Daniel Hoyos said.

Authorities described the kayaker as female, but her age was not clear.

The investigation is ongoing.

