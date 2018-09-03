× L.A. Council Members Make Uneven Progress on Homeless Housing

When Los Angeles City Council members vowed to back a minimum number of new homeless housing units in each of their districts, Councilman Paul Koretz cautioned that it might not be easy in the pricey neighborhoods he represents.

“I’m 100% committed to it,” Koretz said, “but we definitely will need some help” finding sites.

Months later, as some council members have neared or breezed past the number, the Westside councilman is among a handful who remain far from that target.

It is nearly two years ahead of the deadline the council imposed on itself, and more apartments are in the pipeline. But the slow start for some members underscores the challenges the city faces in spreading housing for the homeless across L.A.

