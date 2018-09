Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro to wrap up her weeklong series spotlighting L.A. FLEET WEEK 2018.

Today, Gayle will have information about all of the five ships the public can see at L.A. Fleet Week 2018 as well as information about all of the Labor Day events and activities that start at 7am and conclude at 10pm.

For tour rules and schedule, visit their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com