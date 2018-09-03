LAPD Officials Investigate Possible Connection Between 2 Home Invasions in San Fernando Valley

LAPD detectives are investigating a possible connection between two home invasions that occurred in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday.

The first incident was reported about 12:10 a.m. in Encino. Three men who were armed with handguns forced their way into a home in the 16800 block of Bajio Road, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release.

The men allegedly took money, jewelry and cellphones. The men got away and no vehicle was seen, police said.

The second incident occurred about 4 a.m. at a home in the 22900 block of Hatteras Street in Woodland Hills.

Three men with handguns forced their way in the home and allegedly took money and jewelry.

Investigators are working to determine whether the incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this the crimes can call LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division detectives at 213-486-6840.