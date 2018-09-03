Man at Center of Amber Alert ID’d as Suspect in Phoenix Triple Homicide; 2 Sons Remain Missing

The Phoenix Police Department says an arrest warrant has been issued for the man suspected of taking his two biological sons after allegedly shooting and killing their mother and a man over the weekend.

Sgt. Armando Carbajal says investigators have developed probable cause to arrest Dimas Coronado, 47, on suspicion of three counts of homicide.

“An arrest warrant has been issued and he is considered armed and dangerous,” Carbajal said in an email to Phoenix television station KPHO Sunday morning.

And Amber Alert for the two boys — 8-year-old Victor Coronado-Nunez and 5-year-old Jonathan Coronado-Nunez — was issued Saturday and remained active as of late Sunday night.

The incident started with a double shooting at about 4:30 Saturday morning at a home in the area of 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The victims were identified as Oralia Nunez, 24, who is the boy’s mom, and Omar Gonzalez, 34.

Nunez’s cousin told KPHO that Nunez was eight months pregnant. Police confirmed to the station that the unborn child is the third homicide victim.

An Amber Alert for two boys was issued after their mother was killed in the shooting early Saturday morning.

Police said Nunez’s roommate came home from work to find Nunez and Gonzalez with gunshot wounds; the boys, Victor and Jonathan, were nowhere to be found.

While Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, Nunez was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to police, Nunez and Coronado had been married for nine years but have been living apart for the past few months. Investigators said there was a history of domestic violence.

A friend of Nunez’s family said Nunez was afraid of Coronado because she was fighting for custody of Victor and Jonathan

Coronado was initially considered a person of interest in the case, but was later identified as a suspect, the station reported.

Coronado is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Jonathan is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Victor is 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Amber Alert included information about a white 2009 Chevy pickup. That truck was found not far from the shooting scene a few hours after the alert was issued. There was no sign of Coronado or the boys.

Investigators are now looking for a green Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell. The truck has a State of Chihuahua license plate with the number ZUD7164.

Nunez’s family told PHO that Mexican authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for Coronado and the boys.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-948-6377 or 1-800-343-8477. Spanish speakers may call 480-837-8446.

UPDATED: #AmberAlert bulletin. Vehicle involved is an older model aqua green Ford pick up truck, Mexican license pl… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) September 02, 2018