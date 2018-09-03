Man Dead, Boy Injured After Small Plane Crash at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima: LAFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man died and a boy was injured following a small plane crashed at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened about 5:09 p.m. at the facility located at 12653 Osborne St., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the Cessna took off from the airport, it experienced an unknown problem which was reported over the radio, officials stated. The aircraft then struck a building and landed upside down, the statement read.

Firefighters were able to extricate both victims who were on board. They were later identified as a 12-year-old boy and 60-year-old man.

The man suffered cardiac arrest and was given CPR before he and the boy were taken to nearby trauma centers, officials said.

The man was in grave condition but later died, according to a Fire Department spokesperson. The juvenile was last listed in critical condition, according to the alert.

Previously, the Fire Department identified the younger victim as being 13 years old.

The single-engine Cessna 150 crashed about a half-mile from the departure end of the runway, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport houses Fire Department equipment and personnel, who were able to immediately extinguish the flames and render aid, the alert stated.

Personnel from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident, Gregor added.

The plane was registered in Sheridan, Wyoming, according to FAA records. However, KTLA's Tim Lynn confirmed that the aircraft was based at Whiteman Airport.

KTLA's Brian Day, Sarah Fenton and Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.

