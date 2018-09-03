Man Killed in Suspected Gang-Related Shooting in East L.A.: Authorities

A man died following what authorities believe was a gang-related shooting in East Los Angeles on Monday morning.

The incident happened about 1:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of East Fourth Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The area is near where Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and School are located, Google Maps showed.

Area residents heard shots being fired and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and lying on the sidewalk, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, but the Sheriff’s Department described him as a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s.

The weapon used in the shooting had not been recovered, and no suspect description was immediately available, according to the statement.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.