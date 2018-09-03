Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto Says in Final State of the Union That ‘Peace’ Was Not Achieved

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto delivered his final state of the union address Monday, conceding that he had not achieved his goal of bringing “peace” to the violence-racked nation.

“We did not realize the objective of recovering peace and security for Mexicans in all corners of the country,” Peña Nieto told lawmakers, ministers and others gathered in downtown Mexico City at the ceremonial National Palace.

Public opinion surveys have shown that rising crime is a near-ubiquitous concern among Mexicans, and contributed to Peña Nieto’s dismal approval ratings and the overwhelming defeat of his party in elections on July 1. The vote was widely seen here as a referendum on his administration, which has also struggled to deliver economic growth and combat corruption.

Peña Nieto, a telegenic former governor of Mexico state, took office in 2012 vowing to “bring peace to Mexico.” He is leaving office with crime on the rise and a broad perception that his administration was a failure.

