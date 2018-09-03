× Michigan Man Fatally Stabbed During Grandchild’s 1st Birthday Party After Asking Man to Stop Doing Drugs

A man was stabbed to death at a Michigan park during his grandchild’s birthday party over the weekend after confronting someone who was allegedly doing drugs, according to Detroit television station WXYZ.

Shelby Township Police Department officers were called to the scene of a deadly stabbing at Grant Park in Utica Saturday afternoon, the station reported.

The grandfather was attending his granddaughter’s first birthday party when he approached a man on a bench doing drugs and asked him to stop, according to witnesses. There were young children at the park for the birthday celebration at the time, WXYZ reported.

Witness Amanda Pasho said the attacker became “enraged” during the confrontation and knocked the victim to the ground.

“(The victim) fell to the ground, he had blood all over him,” Pasho told the Macomb Daily. “He had his arms up to fend off the man from stabbing him. The man put his knee in the guy’s abdomen to hold him down and then put his arm across his face and began stabbing him with a knife, like non-stop, just jabbing at him with the knife.”

Police say he stabbed the victim at least 15 times. The newspaper reported the weapon looked like an 8- to 10-inch machete.

The victim died at the scene.

His entire family, including grandchildren, witnessed the fatal attack, the victim’s best friend, Christopher Kalfas, told WXYZ.

Kalfas identified the victim as “Mike,” and described him as a “good man” and “very kindhearted.”

About 10 officers and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said. He has not yet been identified.