Person Killed in Paraglider Crash in San Jacinto

One person was found dead at the scene of a paraglider crash Monday in a remote area near the 200 block of Soboba Road in San Jacinto, Riverside County officials said.

Firefighters found the man’s body while responding to a call about a downed paraglider, officials said. No other details were available on the crash or the pilot, who was the only person involved in the accident.

The Riverside County coroner’s office said investigators were at the scene Monday afternoon but could provide no information on the victim.

