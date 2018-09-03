South L.A. ‘Knock-Knock’ Burglary Suspects Caught on Video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A home break-in was caught on camera in South Los Angeles on Friday. The video showed one individual walk up to the residence and knock on the front door, possibly to check if anyone was home. The homeowner said three male suspects stole his registered gun, $4,000 in cash and his wife’s jewelry.

Anyone who recognized the suspects was asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department's 77th Division at 323-786-5077.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 3, 2018.