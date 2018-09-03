Spoken Dreams: Stephen Carleton, Aspiring Late-Night Host

Stephen Carleton is an aspiring late-night television host from Grahamsville, New York. While he had an interest in theater and public speaking, Stephen spent most of his teenage years not quite sure what he wanted to do as a career. After a teacher encouraged him to attend Ithaca College to pursue a future in television, Stephen’s path became more clear.

Several hosting opportunities in school began getting Stephen more excited about pursuing his talk show host goals, but suddenly, his world was tragically turned upside down. Emotionally strained, he was distracted from his pursuits as his life became permanently altered. Now, Stephen has found himself in Los Angeles, more motivated than ever to achieve his dreams. Not only for himself, but to fulfill a promise he made to his mother.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Spoken Dreams”: via iTunes | RSS

Facebook: SpokenDreamsPodcast

Twitter: @SpokenDreamsPod

Instagram: @SpokenDreamsPod

Email: SpokenDreams@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”