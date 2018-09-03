SWAT Team Responds to Burglary Incident in Silver Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A burglary suspect prompted a SWAT team response in Silver Lake early Monday.

Los Angeles police said they first responded to the area of Micheltorena and Effie streets following a call about a burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, a suspect began throwing roof tiles at them, officials said.

It was unknown if anyone sustained any injuries.

Authorities continued to work on containing the suspect at around 4 a.m., police said. They released no further details.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.