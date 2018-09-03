× Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run While Walking Down the Street in Redondo Beach: Police

A woman walking down the street in Redondo Beach was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene early Monday morning, with another pedestrian she was with also injured, according to police.

The pair was walking in the 1900 block of Artesia Boulevard, in the westbound lanes of the boulevard, when they were hit by a single vehicle, police said. The woman died from her injuries while the man was rushed to medical treatment for his wounds.

Hours later, police said issued a news release saying the man was being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. However, authorities have not released a description of the vehicle involved.

The driver fled the scene of the deadly crash, driving westbound on Artesia, according to police. Authorities are asking for the driver to come forward and surrender.

An area around the scene was shut down for at least two hours after the incident. No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Clint Daniel at 310379-2477 ext. 2721 or by email at clint.daniel@Redondo.org.