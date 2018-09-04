1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured in Small Plane Crash Near Palo Alto Airport

One person is dead and two others have been taken to a hospital after a small plane crashed Tuesday near Palo Alto Airport.

The single-engine Mooney M20 crashed about 11:10 a.m. while the pilot was executing a “go around” — a common aircraft maneuver performed when the pilot is not satisfied the requirements are in place for a safe landing. The plane crashed in a duck pond about a quarter of a mile off the departure end of Runway 13, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot, a man who officials said was in his 60s, died. Two adult female passengers were transported to Stanford Trauma Center, said Deputy Chief Geo Blackshire of the Palo Alto Fire Department.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

AIRCRAFT CRASH UPDATE: 3 victims (1 deceased, 2 being prepared for transport to Stanford Trauma Center) — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) September 4, 2018

First photo from the scene. Media may use, credit Palo Alto Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/BCrm19aWYP — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) September 4, 2018