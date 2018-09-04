4 Girls Who Say Water Polo Coaches Sexually Abused Them Sue Anaheim School District

She was 16 years old when assistant water polo coach Joshua Owens, whom she met at Kennedy High School in La Palma, molested her.

But he wouldn’t be the only man to abuse her at the school, the girl’s attorney, Morgan Stewart, said. Another water polo coach, Barham Hojreh, is also accused of sexually abusing her.

The girl is one of four former student athletes who sued the Anaheim Union High School District on Tuesday, accusing it of ignoring signs the coaches were molesting the girls they trained at Kennedy High.

Last week, Owens was convicted of sexually assaulting three teenage girls, including a then 15-year-old in 2014 and 2015. Horjeh is awaiting trial on charges that he molested seven girls from 2014 to 2018.

