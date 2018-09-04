× Austin Barnes Ignites Dodgers Rally in 11-4 Rout Over Mets

For the first time in four months, Austin Barnes was permitted a free trip around the bases, but his expression revealed little as he circled them. He clenched his jaw and tilted his chin toward his chest. A ballpark awakened around him, as Barnes revived the offense in the third inning of a 11-4 victory over the Mets.

Trailing by four runs, Barnes delivered his second homer of the season with a two-run shot. An inning later he drove in the game-tying run. He collected three RBI — before Tuesday, he had produced eight for the entirety of the season. Barnes stayed stoic as his teammates celebrated his achievement.

The victory prevented the Rockies from extending their lead in the National League West. Both clubs won on Tuesday — in addition to Arizona — which will set up a showdown this weekend at Coors Field. In the meantime, the Dodgers (76-63) will try to squash the woeful Mets in Wednesday’s series finale.

The offense was not solely produced by Barnes. David Freese hit his first home run as a Dodger. Freese, Justin Turner and Manny Machado all whacked doubles in a six-run seventh inning. The runs flowed freely as the Mets bumbled through the evening.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.