× CHP Detains Speeding Pursuit Suspect in South L.A. Area

Officials lost track of a silver Honda Civic they were chasing through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday night, but later resumed the chase in the South Los Angeles area.

The car’s driver was originally wanted for speeding, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimble said.

The pursuit began around 9:20 p.m. in Porter Ranch as the sedan was heading south on Reseda Boulevard near the intersection with Chatsworth Street, according to Kimble.

Sky5 was overhead the chase about 10 minutes later, as the Civic was was speeding down the 5 Freeway in the Burbank area.

It appeared to be traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph as it weaved through traffic, coming dangerously close to other vehicles on the freeway.

Although officials were monitoring the case via helicopter, no ground units were involved as it continued barreling toward Los Angeles.

Sky5 was unable to continue closely following the chase as it headed by Dodgers Stadium due to a temporary flight restriction. Officials lost track of the vehicle in the same area.

But about half an hour later, authorities had located the vehicle in the South L.A. area.

The Honda continued traveling at high speeds, using all lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway to cut through traffic.

The sedan then headed north at the interchange with the 110 Freeway before exiting at Manchester Avenue.

After making a few turns and heading into a residential area, the driver pulled over and surrendered to authorities near the intersection of 83rd and Figueroa streets in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

He was seen being handcuffed and loaded into the back of a CHP cruiser.