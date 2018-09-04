Colorado River Boat Crash: Second Body Recovered Amid Search for Missing Boaters

A second body has been recovered amid the search for several people missing since a boat crash in the Colorado River along the California-Arizona border over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

The man’s body was located around 9 a.m., according to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. He was identified as 50-year-old Brian Grabowski of Tulare.

On Monday, the body of Tulare County resident Chrisi Lewis, 51, was recovered from the river.

Both were among four people missing after two boats sank on Saturday night following a head-on collision, which occurred between Pirate Cove in Needles and the Topock Marina in Topock, Arizona, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not identified the two boaters who are still missing.

A stretch of the Colorado River was closed between Topock Gorge and Sandbar as divers renewed search efforts for the missing boaters again Tuesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of divers from multiple agencies have assisted in the search which, over the past two days, has covered a roughly 5-mile-long stretch of the river, from Park Moabi Channel to Topock Gorge.

One diver involved in the intense effort received minor injuries from a “dive related illness” on Monday.

He was transported to an area hospital by ground ambulance before being flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue patrolling the river until they locate the two missing people, according to the statement.