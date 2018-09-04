Detectives Investigate Death of 1-Month-Old Baby Girl in Twentynine Palms

Detectives are investigating the death of a 1-month-old baby girl after the infant was reported not breathing Tuesday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call about the baby not breathing at 7:36 a.m., arriving at the Marine Corps Air and Ground Combat Center located in the 6500 block of Oleander Street, officials said.

From there, the baby was rushed to treatment at the Twentynine Palms Naval Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Her cause of death has not been determined as an autopsy must still be completed. The investigation into her death — including whether she suffered from a preexisting medical condition — is ongoing.

No other details were released by the Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 888-782-7463.