× Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson Won’t Face Charges Over Sex Abuse Allegations: D.A.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has declined to file charges against three actors accused of sexual abuse in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal won’t face criminal charges following allegations from the 1990s because the alleged incidents are beyond the statute of limitations, and prosecutors rejected filing a charge against “black-ish” actor Anthony Anderson, citing insufficient evidence.

The D.A.’s entertainment task force on Tuesday said charges would not be filed against the three men, who are among dozens in Hollywood under investigation by police in Los Angeles County following sexual abuse accusations.

Prosecutors declined to charge Spacey in an October 1992 case, saying the date was beyond the period in which a charge could be filed. That allegation, made by a man, involved an incident in West Hollywood.

