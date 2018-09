A firefighter’s work doesn’t end when a wildfire is contained. After the flames are put out, crews spend weeks working on the land – making “suppression repairs” – to help lessen the potential impact of mudslides and other hazards, all while restoring the natural landscape.

Watch in 360 as firefighters work in the Santa Ana Mountains to repair a fire line on the Holy Fire – part of our #LAsVeryOwn series, powered by Jeep.