LAPD Sergeant Charged With DUI, Commander Charged With Public Intoxication

A Los Angeles police commander and an LAPD sergeant have been charged in connection with an alcohol-related incident in April in which Glendale police said they found the two intoxicated inside an unmarked police cruiser.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office charged Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer with a single misdemeanor count of public intoxication and Sgt. James Kelly with one count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and one count of driving with a .08% blood-alcohol content.

Prosecutors in the Aug. 31 filings said Kelly, who was behind the wheel of the police Dodge Charger, had a blood-alcohol level that was .20% or more — more than twice the legal limit under California law. The two are expected to make their first court appearances Wednesday.

Mehringer and Kelly were taken into custody about 1:45 a.m. April 27 near Lomita Avenue and Brand Boulevard in Glendale after officers saw their car had “come to rest” against another vehicle, Glendale police said. No one was hurt but officers suspected the two had been drinking, according to Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles.

