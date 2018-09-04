× Litter of 4 Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

A litter of four mountain lion kittens was discovered recently in the Santa Monica Mountains, officials announced Tuesday.

The four-week-old kittens, two males and two females, were found in a remote area and were named P-70, P-71, P-72 and P-73, the National Park Service said in a news release.

They are blue eyed and spotted. Researchers believe they are likely the product of inbreeding, which they described as a “serious problem” facing the population.

“The 101 Freeway is a major barrier to movement, which restricts the ability of mountain lions to come into and go out of the area, and unfortunately leads to a lack of breeding options,” biologist Jeff Sikich said in the news release.

The kittens are the fourth litter for P-19, who is believed to have mated with P-56, a 3-year-old male who is also her grandson, officials said.

P-56 is also the product of inbreeding; his mom mated with her father and grandfather, researchers explained.

Of the seven known kittens from P-19, four have died, two never got GPS collars and only one is confirmed to be alive, officials said.

Biologists took tissue samples from the new litter of kittens, checked their health and marked them with ear tags.

NPS officials have been studying mountain lions in the area since 2002. Since then, 16 litters have been marked by biologists at a den site, while three litters were discovered and marked when the kittens were at least six months old.

Caltrans is working on a plan to build a wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in the Liberty Canyon area to help diversify the population.