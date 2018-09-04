Man Sought on Suspicion of Robbing 2 Victims, Attacking Them With Machete in Victorville

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly robbed two people and attacked them with a machete during two separate incidents in Victorville.

The first incident occurred about 11 p.m. Aug. 27 when the victim arrived parked in her driveway. As she walked to her front door, a small dark-colored sedan drove up and stopped in front of her home. The driver got out of the car and ran toward the victim, according to a news release from the Victorville Police Department. Police released video of the incident that shows the driver get out of his car, but the actual attack is not clear.

The man tried to take the victim’s purse and allegedly hit the victim with a “large, machete style weapon,” officials said.

The man ran away with the victim’s, the video shows. The woman sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital by a helicopter, officials said.

The second incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 1. A teen was also parking in her driveway when a car matching the description of the first incident parked in front of her home and a man ran toward her.

The man tried to take the woman’s purse and eventually struck her with the same kind of weapon described in the first incident, police said.

The man got away with the victim’s purse and she was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Police believe the same man is involved in both crimes.

He is described as being between 16 and 24 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a “very thin build.”

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt in both incidents.

Anyone with information about the crimes can call Detective Scott Nobles with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.