Man, Woman in Custody in Connection With Caught-on-Video Robbery Incident at Hawthorne Auto Mall

A man and woman were both in custody in connection with a robbery incident caught on video at the Hawthorne Auto Square on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the car mall on the 11600 block of Prairie Avenue around 10 a.m. after a female employee reported being robbed, said Hawthorne Police Lt. Gary Tomatani.

Several employees and other witnesses chased the man who took her purse as he fled into a neighborhood west of auto dealerships, the lieutenant said.

Authorities set up containment lines using a helicopter, K-9s and drones. Video from the scene shows a large police presence in the surrounding neighborhood.

Officials were eventually able to locate the man, identified as 33-year-old Ronnie Brown, and take him into custody, Tomatani said.

He was seen wearing a shirt reading "I'm kind of a big deal!" as he was loaded into the back of a police SUV.

Monique Wilson, 23, who was believed to have helped Brown escape, was also taken into custody, Tomatani said.

Both suspects are Los Angeles residents. Neither was believed to have been armed, the lieutenant added.

The items that were stolen from the Auto Square employee were recovered, police said.