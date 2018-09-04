Naked Intruder Arrested After Being Found Masturbating in Sleeping Girl’s Bedroom in Fontana: Police

Police on Tuesday said they were searching for possible additional victims of a man accused of entering a Fontana home and masturbating in a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Officers responded to the 14100 block of Stanislaus Court last Thursday after a resident called around 2:42 a.m. to report a male intruder in her home, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

The woman told police that a naked man went into her teen daughter’s bedroom and started masturbating while she slept, the release stated.

The victim woke up to find the man hovering over her and screamed, causing the suspect to flee, according to police. He ran from the girl’s room, down the stairs and left the home.

Officers arrived at the home within minutes, but the man was gone by then.

However, they were able to obtain surveillance video from the residence that showed the naked man inside. At one point, he “looked directly into the camera and placed his finger over his lips as if signaling to be quiet,” the release said, describing what some of the footage showed.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jonathan Emmanuel Ward of Fontana. He was arrested at his home in the 7000 block of Nebraska Street later that same day, authorities said.

When detectives interviewed Ward, they identified other potential victims — and believe there could be others who haven’t contacted police yet, according to the release.

Ward possibly focused on a dance studio in the Inland Empire, though they did not give the name or area where it was located. He allegedly “became infatuated with several young girls” at the studio, police said.

The suspect is accused of targeting girls through social media, using photos posted to their accounts to figure out where they lived.

“Ward would often enter the rear yards of the victim’s residence and on occasion, enter their homes when he would find an unlocked door,” the release stated.

He was booked into the West Valley Detention on suspicion of burglary, child annoyance and indecent exposure, according to inmate records.

Because of a similar arrest last year in Fontana, a $1 million bail enhancement was issued.

Police have scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning where they are expected to release images and video of the suspect as they try to locate other possible victims.