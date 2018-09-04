× New Additions to Merriam-Webster Dictionary Include ‘Hangry,’ ‘Latinx,’ ‘Mocktail’

Merriam-Webster has added more than 840 words to its dictionary. If you’re impatient and “hangry,” here’s the “TL;DR”: some of your “faves” might have made the list.

Despite the controversy around the gender-neutral Latinx (the case for and against), Merriam-Webster has added “Latinx,” which it officially defines as “of, relating to, or marked by Latin American heritage —used as a gender-neutral alternative to Latino or Latina.”

The list is heavy on food-related words like “hangry,” which Merriam-Webster defines as “irritable or angry because of hunger.” Other culinary terms added to the dictionary include “mise en place” (“a culinary process in which ingredients are prepared and organized… before cooking”), “zoodle” (“a long, thin strip of zucchini that resembles a string or narrow ribbon of pasta”) and “guac” (you have to pay extra for this definition).

If you prefer a liquid lunch, you might enjoy new entries such as “hophead” (“a beer enthusiast”), who knows what to do with a “flight” (“a selection of alcoholic drinks … for tasting as a group”), but you might be better off with a “mocktail” (“a nonalcoholic cocktail”).

