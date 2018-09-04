More than two years after a fire burned through the Seal Beach Pier, crews are set to begin work Tuesday to repair the damage. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 4, 2018.
Repairs to Get Underway Following 2016 Seal Beach Pier Fire
-
Burrous’ Bites: Old Town Cafe
-
Seal Beach Volleyball Club Team Visits KTLA
-
Father, Son Killed in Crash After SUV Stalls on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach
-
Vans U.S. Open of Surfing Kicks Off in Huntington Beach
-
King Tides Continue to Prompt Flood Advisory for Parts of Orange County
-
-
Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Driving While High on Meth, Killing 19-Year-Old in Seal Beach Crash
-
Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting on Santa Monica Pier
-
Pier 360 Ocean Sports & Beach Festival
-
Beat the Heat- 20th Anniversary of the Aquarium of the Pacific
-
Arraignment Postponed for Man Accused of Killing Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, Injuring 2 Others
-
-
Glendale Detective Pleads Guilty to Obstruction, Lying to Feds About Ties to Organized Crime
-
Where to Watch Independence Day Fireworks in SoCal
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, September 1st, 2018