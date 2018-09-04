The Potty School CEO and author of “The Complete Guide to Potty Training The Step-By-Step Plan with Expert Solutions for Any Mess” Michelle Swaney joined us live with potty training tips for children under age 18 months old and older than 18 months old. Michelle’s book is available on Amazon. For more information on Michelle and the consultations, courses, classes and more offered at the Potty School, visit their website.
The Complete Guide to Potty Training With Michelle Swaney
