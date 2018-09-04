The News Director’s Office: Kevin Frazier, Entertainment Tonight Host

Kevin Frazier is the host of Entertainment Tonight and the CEO of Kevin Frazier Productions, which owns the website HipHollywood. On this episode, Kevin joins Jason and Bobby to talk about getting his start as a photographer, his approach to storytelling, and several career highlights.

Episode quote

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” – George Bernard Shaw, English playwright and novelist

