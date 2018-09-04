Look for below average temperatures through Thursday, but highs will begin to climb again heading into the weekend. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Sept. 4, 2018.
Tuesday Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Mild Temps
-
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Holiday Weekend
-
Tuesday Forecast: High Clouds and Mild Temps
-
Thursday Forecast: Slight Warming Through the Weekend
-
Monday Forecast: Plenty of Sunshine, Below Average Temps
-
Friday Forecast: Temps at or Below Average for the Weekend
-
-
Thursday Forecast: Cooler Temps Through the Weekend
-
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Clear Skies and Average Temps
-
Monday Forecast: Warm Temps Continue With Chance of Inland Thunderstorms
-
Friday Forecast: Partly Cloudy Skies and Average Temps
-
Wednesday Forecast: Slightly Cooler Temps Expected
-
-
Monday Forecast: More Hot Weather
-
Wednesday Forecast: Mild Conditions Continue; Warmup Is Expected This Weekend
-
Monday Forecast: Comfortable Conditions With Below Average Temps