17 Employees at Federal Defense Contractor Sickened After Company Luncheon in El Segundo

Seventeen workers showed symptoms of food poisoning Wednesday hours after a luncheon at ManTech International in El Segundo, authorities said.

Fire officials took eight of the employees to a hospital with nausea, vomiting and general fatigue, said Capt. Dan Engler with the El Segundo Fire Department. Nine others did not require hospitalization.

The workers started showing symptoms about 3:45 p.m., nearly four hours after the lunch. It’s unclear where the food came from or whether the event was catered.

The company’s office sits at 2101 E. Maple Ave.

