LAPD Detains Homicide Suspect in Brentwood After Chase Started in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police officers were detained a homicide suspect outside a Brentwood grocery store after chasing his vehicle through the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica and the West Los Angeles area on Wednesday, authorities said.

Sky5 was overhead the chase around 5:10 p.m. as the green pickup was traveling east on the 101 Freeway in the Tarzana area.

The truck exited the freeway at Balboa Boulevard and began heading north.

The vehicle appeared to be carrying two people and had various items in its bed.

At various points on surface streets, the pickup would become stuck in traffic with LAPD cruisers close behind — though their sirens didn’t appear to be engaged.

The truck then got back onto the southbound 101 Freeway before merging onto the southbound 405 Freeway.

The vehicle did not appear to be traveling at excessive speeds as it headed toward West Los Angeles.

Sky5 lost track of the pursuit as it had to divert around some fog, but caught up with the chase in Santa Monica as the truck was exiting the westbound 10 Freeway onto Fifth Street.

The pickup then traveled through the downtown area and got onto Ocean Avenue before winding down to Pico Boulevard and heading east.

The driver then went up to Olympic Boulevard via 20th Street, then began slowly winding through the Sawtelle neighborhood.

As traffic built up, the truck began driving onto the wrong side the road to avoid becoming stuck at stoplights.

After driving back through Santa Monica, the pickup eventually wound up pulling into the parking lot of a Ralphs on the 12000 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Brentwood.

The driver quickly exited the vehicle and got onto the ground, while the passenger exited more slowly but also surrendered.

Both men were handcuffed and loaded into the back of police vehicles.

LAPD could not immediately confirm which man was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.