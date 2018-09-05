× Body Found in Burning Vehicle Behind Westminster Business Complex

A body was discovered inside a burning vehicle that was left in a secluded area of Westminster Wednesday morning.

Officers and firefighters responded to the 6400 block of Industry Way after receiving a report of a burning vehicle about 2:40 a.m., Westminster Police Department Cmdr. Cameron Knauerhaze said.

They found a white Honda fully engulfed in flames and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Officers then discovered there was a body in the back seat of the vehicle.

The victim appeared to be an adult, but it was unclear if the person was male or female, Knauerhaze said.

“The scene’s pretty grizzly … It’s hard to tell much by looking at the body,” Knauerhaze said.

Investigators said initial reports indicated the vehicle may have been stolen, but those reports were still unconfirmed, he said.

The death appeared to be suspicious because of the location of the body and because the car was found in a secluded area behind a business complex.

“We want to treat it as a homicide until we determine otherwise,” Knauerhaze said. “We also want to investigate if this was a suicide … a homeless person sleeping in a car. We just don’t know yet,” he said.

Investigators will be checking the nearby businesses in hopes of finding some surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Westminster Police Department.