Body of Man Found in Calabasas: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The body of a man was found in Calabasas Wednesday morning, officials said.

The body was found about 8:40 a.m. in the 25100 block of Calabasas Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the area to investigate the circumstances. It is unclear what condition the body was in or if foul play is suspected.

The area where the body was found is right off the 101 Freeway.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several sheriff's vehicles responded to the area.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.