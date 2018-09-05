× City of Costa Mesa Extends Ban on Needle-Exchange Programs Until At Least Next Summer

Needle-exchange programs will remain banned in Costa Mesa until at least next summer after the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend an urgency ordinance prohibiting the establishment or operation of such services in town.

With the extension, the ordinance — first adopted Aug. 7 for a 45-day period — is now in place through Aug. 5, 2019.

Before opting to lengthen the restriction, some council members found themselves sparring over seemingly common ground: their opposition to the California Department of Public Health’s recent approval of a needle exchange that would operate in the city.

With the November election just weeks away, the planned Orange County Needle Exchange Program has become a political football locally, even though the council has consistently presented a united public front against it.

