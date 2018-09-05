Driver Dies in Fiery Crash After Slamming Into Traffic Signal in Boyle Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials were working to identify a man who died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. just after a silver Chrysler 300 exited the southbound 5 Freeway at Mission Road, on the border with Lincoln Heights, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steven Rush said.

The car had exited the freeway suddenly, still traveling very fast, witnesses told CHP. It then struck a traffic signal pole head-on.

"The car came off of the freeway flying, going like 100 mph, and went straight into the pole," bystander Raquel Quinones said. "It was super loud, it was like a video game. There was smoke everywhere."

The force of the crash caused the sedan to burst into flames, according to Rush.

Investigators are unsure whether the man was conscious at the time of the crash.

It appears he didn't attempt to break because no tire or skid marks were left behind, leading officials to believe he was suffering some sort of medical emergency at the time, Rush said.

Detectives are also looking into whether drugs or alcohol possibly played a role.

Officials have not determined where the car was coming from or headed to.